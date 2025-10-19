Florida Councilman faces criticism over remarks against Indian community in US

WASHINGTON: A Councilman from Florida has drawn criticism from members of Congress and Indian-American groups over his social media posts against the Indian community in the United States, local media reported.

Palm Bay council member Chandler Langevin, in a string of social media posts over three weeks, spewed hatred against the Indian community and called for their deportation.

“Today is my birthday and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans,” Langevin said in one of his posts on social media.

“If someone only hires Indians, sends remittance checks back to India, campaigns in Indian elections, lobby’s to fly Indian flags over American government buildings, and has no family willing to serve in our military, then their loyalty is to India and they need to be deported,” another post from Langevin said.

Since September 29, residents and members of regional and national Indian American groups have flooded meetings at Palm Bay’s city council chambers, released statements denouncing his remarks and demanded his resignation, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 to censure Councilman Chandler Langevin. The council resolution requires him to get a consensus before putting something on the agenda, silences him during commissioner comments and removes him from committees, Central Florida Public Media reported on Friday.

National advocacy group, Hindus for Human Rights, called on the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, to remove Langevin from office in an open letter.

Bharat Patel, the former chair of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, on October 2 said that Langevin’s remarks “echo some of history’s darkest rhetoric,” potentially even inspiring acts of violence. Prashant Patel, president of the Indian American Business Association and Chamber, told council members that Langevin’s actions are deeply polarising, The Washington Post reported.

Republican Party members, including the Brevard County Republican Party, Rep Mike Haridopolos (Florida) and Sen Rick Scott (Florida), have also denounced Langevin’s rhetoric, the report said.

“It’s unacceptable—and dangerous—that in 2025 we’re hearing elected officials call for the mass removal of Indian Americans. This rhetoric echoes the cruelty of Donald Trump’s mass ICE raids and fuels a climate of fear that harms families across our nation,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Saturday.

Langevin said the city council’s censure, calls for his removal and condemnation from fellow Republicans are “reprehensible” and represent a stifling of different viewpoints. He added that he has no intention of abdicating his seat, the report added.

In an October 8 statement posted on X, Langevin apologised to "Patriotic Americans of the Hindu faith" but underscored his opposition to "all illegal immigration and most legal immigration," Central Florida Public Media reported. Langevin told The Post on Wednesday that he had since had “good conversations” with some members of the Indian community as they worked to “find common ground.”

About 5 million people in the US identified as Indian in 2023, but little of that population lives in Florida. Nearly 2,10,000 Indian-origin people reside in Florida as of 2024, according to AAPI Data, a nonpartisan research group focused on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the report added.