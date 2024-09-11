Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm toll rises to 141 dead

HANOI: A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as the death toll from typhoon-related flooding climbed to 141 on Wednesday.

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said the flash flood gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

About a dozen people have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others.

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent rain that triggered floods and landslides has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph) and despite weakening on Sunday, downpours have continued and rivers remain dangerously high.