Flag of UAE Dubai World Trade Centre receives 2.47 million visitors in 2023

ABU DHABI: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has welcomed 2.47 million participants in 2023, marking a 25 per cent increase in visitation compared to the previous year. The results were driven by 301 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), business and consumer events, a notable 23 per cent rise year-on-year.

The increase in visitors reflects the strength of DWTC's diversified content-rich calendar, led by 107 Exhibitions International Association Conventions and Industry Conferences.

These events collectively attracted 1.56 million attendees, marking a substantial 33 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Of these, over 722,000 were international attendees, representing an unprecedented 60 per cent growth year-on-year.

These industry-leading events and exhibitions saw a participation of 53,789 exhibiting companies, representing a remarkable 45 per cent increase over last year. An unprecedented 78 per cent of these exhibiting companies were international (41,864), further reinforcing DWTC's ability to consistently draw new and repeat international participants. The surge in foreign business attendees furthers the aspirations of the D33 Agenda to propel Dubai to be a top three global economic city by 2033.

The diversity of DWTC's robust events calendar was further reinforced last year when its consumer and leisure events portfolio grew to host 35 entertainment, live, and leisure events, collectively attracting over 850,000 visitors.

Commenting on the results, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said, "DWTC's increasingly diverse exhibitions and events portfolio, along with its allied businesses,

continue to go from strength to strength. Our results underscore the robust dynamics of the emirate's thriving economy and strategic focus on key industry sectors, reinforcing Dubai's leading status as a global hub for knowledge, innovation and business. The past year has been shaped by extraordinary momentum across the entire business and trade ecosystem, with DWTC emerging as a catalyst for agenda-shaping discussions and actionable agreements.

" DWTC further solidified its appeal as the venue of choice with 33 new entrants to its events calendar, including 17 Exhibitions, 9 International Associations Conventions and seven conferences.

These events collectively attracted nearly 95,000 participants and over 2,000 exhibiting companies. Some prominent new additions were World of Coffee, World Police Summit, International Federation of Oto-Rhino-Laryngological Societies - IFOS 2023, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, and Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition.