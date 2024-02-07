HANOI: Five earthquakes hit Vietnam's Kon Tum province on Wednesday.

All the earthquakes caused no disaster risk as the strongest quake occurred at 10:11:50 (Hanoi time) with a magnitude of 4.0 and focal depth at about 8.1 km, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Four other earthquakes occurred one hour later with magnitudes of 3.3, 2.8, 2.5 and 3.7 and focal depths ranging from 8.1 to 10.1 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, Director, Institute of Geophysics, said it would continue to monitor and process earthquake data in Kon Plong district.

According to the institute, since February 2021, the frequency of earthquakes in the district has shown an increasing trend.

The one with the highest intensity was recorded in August 2022 with a magnitude of 4.7, causing tremors in the epicenter and surrounding areas.