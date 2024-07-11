Begin typing your search...

Fire breaks out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on the social media platform X that 'the beginning of a fire is underway on the spire of the cathedral of Rouen

ByAPAP|11 July 2024 11:52 AM GMT
The crowd gather outside the Rouen cathedral,Normandry,during the funeral mass for Father Hamel (AP) 

PARIS: French authorities say a fire broke out Thursday on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen.

The regional administration posted online that the cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter is in place.

The fire came five years after a massive blaze toppled the spire and destroyed the roof of the medieval Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

