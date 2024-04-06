FIR against PTI leaders for holding unauthorized rally demanding Imran Khan's release

QUETTA: The Civil Lines Police registered a case against the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and several other party leaders for organizing a rally without the permission of the Quetta deputy commissioner, Dawn reported.

PTI organized a rally in Quetta on April 4 for the release of its founding chairman, Imran Khan, and to demonstrate solidarity with the six judges of the Islamabad High Court, affirming, 'Pakistan is with you. This movement will continue vigorously until the release of our leader."

PTI said in an official post on X, Captain we are with you, Entire Karachi is with you. Entire Pakistan is with you This movement will continue vigorously until the release of our leader, God willing #ReleaseImranKhan." (Translated from Urdu)



The visuals of the rally were posted on Saturday on their official 'X' account.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to Dawn, other party leaders who were booked along with Provincial President Dawood Shah Kakar include Noor Khan Khilji, Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag, Rahim Kakar and Akram Khan.

The FIR alleged that the PTI leaders held a rally without having a no objection certificate (NOC) and tried to "spread hatred among the people against national institutions and the government".

Due to the rally, the FIR said, traffic was blocked on Shahra-i-Iqbal and Adalat Road, causing difficulties for the masses, as per Dawn.

Recently, PTI announced its plan to organize a major public rally in Balochistan on April 13, in collaboration with a newly formed "grand alliance of opposition parties," The Express Tribune reported.

This rally aims to start a mass movement against the current government, according to the party's statement on Friday.

The PTI core committee meeting was discussed on Friday for the upcoming April 13 rally in the Pishin district of Balochistan. "The PTI and the allied parties will jointly launch a public movement from the platform of the grand alliance and the first big public gathering will be held on April 13 in Pishin," the Express Tribune reported citing an official statement.