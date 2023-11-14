Fiji prepares for cyclone Mal

SUVA: As tropical cyclone Mal moves towards Fiji, the Western side has 459 evacuation centres on standby, ready to accommodate those in need of shelter, authorities said on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Western Division Apolosi Lewaqai said that 70 per cent of these evacuation centres are established within schools, demonstrating a community-wide effort to provide safe havens for those who may be affected by the impending cyclone, Xinhua news agency quoted citing the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website.

Lewaqai emphasised the importance of readiness and noted that emergency operation centers were activated on Monday to streamline coordination efforts.

With schools closed for two days in anticipation of the cyclone, the commissioner is calling on parents to take extra precautions and closely monitor their children.

Lewaqai reassured the public that all emergency response teams are on standby, ready to mobilise and provide aid as needed.



Two evacuation centres in the West are now open and people have taken shelter there.

There is a mixed response among Suva residents as shoppers topped up on essential goods and supplies to prepare for the cyclone's arrival.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the cyclone is anticipated to impact the country with destructive winds from later Tuesday.