Family members of Israeli hostages shout and yell at Netanyahu, war cabinet

TEL AVIV: Family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and some of those who were freed recently on Tuesday met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his War Cabinet members.

Sources in 'Hostages and Missing Families Forum', which organised the meeting, told IANS that the meeting didn't gone well and the family members and some recently freed hostages shouted and yelled at Netanyahu and other members of the war cabinet.

A woman who was recently freed from captivity told the Prime Minister and other cabinet members that the women hostages were living in a "pathetic condition" and were being harassed.

She also said that Hamas terrorists were forcing them to wear Hijab so that the Israeli forces cannot differentiate between them and Muslim women during the army attacks.

Those participated in the meeting told IANS that Netanyahu was "not listening to them properly" and instead was reading "remarks written over a piece of paper". This irked the released hostages as well as the family members of those who are still in captivity.

They also claimed that Netanyahu told them that possibility of bringing all the hostages back home is very small".