'Facilities provided to Imran Khan in jail more than those provided to ordinary prisoners'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has said that facilities provided to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail are more than those provided to an ordinary prisoner, Dawn newspaper reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Bugti said in an interview with Independent Urdu published today: “The facilities provided to him (Imran) are more than those provided to an ordinary prisoner or a prime minister behind bars as he is, after all, a laadla of the courts.”

“The kind of facilities being provided to him in jail, they weren’t given to any prime minister and a common citizen cannot even imagine them,” he added, as per Dawn.

Bugti recalled Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9. He claimed that directives were issued “within two minutes” to take the PTI chief to Islamabad Police Lines in a Mercedes.

The caretaker minister also mentioned former Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial’s “good to see you” remarks for Imran, saying that such instances strengthen his argument.

“We direly need judicial reforms here,” he stated, according to Dawn.

Asked about the special court’s directives to present the ex-premier and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before the court on November 28 in the cypher case, Bugti said he would follow the court orders to the letter.

The caretaker minister further said that most of the cases filed against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were baseless, but at the same time asserted that no favours were being given to the PML-N.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee recently strongly condemned the “denial of justice” to Imran Khan, according to The News International.

The core committee of PTI, in a declaration, also condemned the extraordinary slowing down of trials or closing the doors of justice through reserved verdicts to speed up the exhibition trials of false cases and deprive Imran Khan of his fundamental right to justice.

“The false and hateful propaganda campaign against Imran Khan’s wife and the condemnable harassment of the family is a desperate attempt to force the chairman to compromise on principles and withdraw from his exemplary principled political struggle,” it said.

The extra-legal restrictions on peaceful political activities in Pakistan and the increase in retaliation against PTI officials and workers are a plan to “kill” democracy, The News International reported.

The committee further stated that the Central Additional Secretary General Ali Nawaz Awan, Akbar Khan Tanoli, Malik Amir and all the workers ‘kidnapped for (extracting) statements’ should be immediately recovered and released.