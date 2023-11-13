Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet

LONDON: As UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently reshuffling his Cabinet, former British premier David Cameron was on Monday appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.



In a post on X, the Downing Street said that Cameron had been appointed as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Cameron replaced James Cleverly who has been appointed as the new Home Secretary after Indian-origin Suella Braverman was sacked from the post, days after she wrote a controversial article in The Times newspaper, criticising the Met Police over pro-Palestine protests in London.

It was later confirmed that she had ignored advice from Downing Street to make changes to the article.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary," the BBC quoted Braverman as saying after she was sacked,

"I will have more to say in due course."

Braverman was appointed Home Secretary by Liz Truss in September 2022.

But she was made to resign from her post after sending an official document from her personal email - against ministerial rules.

Just six days later, Sunak brought her back into position.