Euro 2024: Haaland's brace keeps Norway's qualification hopes alive

NICOSIA: Norway defeated Cyprus 4-0 to keep their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 alive. Star striker Erling Haaland scored twice for his side in early Friday hours.

After Alexander Sorloth scored in the first half, the Manchester City striker scored twice in quick succession in the second half. Fredrik Aursnes added a late fourth goal.

Also in Group A, Spain closed in the gap on Scotland with a 2-0 win over them.

Scotland might have qualified for the finals with a point, but Scott McTominay's free-kick was ruled off, and late goals from Alvaro Morata and a Ryan Porteous own goal sealed a 2-0 victory.

Scotland, Spain and Norway are still in the race to qualify for the event, occupying the top three spots respectively, while the two top spots go to the final tournament automatically.

Albania took the top spot in Group E thanks to a 3-0 win over the 10-man Czech Republic.

Jasir Asani put the hosts ahead after just 10 minutes, and Mojmir Chytil was sent off just before halftime. In the second half, Taulant Seferi scored twice.

Poland is second in the group after defeating the Faroe Islands 2-0. Sebastian Szymanski opened the scoring, and Horour Askham was sent off before Adam Buksa added a second.

Albania, Poland and the Czech Republic are still in the race to qualify for the event.

Turkey topped Group D after defeating Croatia 1-0, with Baris Alper Yilmaz scoring the lone goal. Croatia is in the second spot in the group.

Latvia earned their first points by defeating Armenia 2-0. But they are eliminated from the race of qualification.

In Group I, Belarus and Romania drew 0-0, while Kosovo defeated Andorra 3-0.

Euro 2024 will take place next year from June to July. The qualifier process is ongoing through which the rest of the 23 participants other than automatically qualified hosts in Germany will be determined.

There are 10 groups of five teams each, from which the top two per group will qualify. Three more teams will be confirmed via playoffs from March 2024.