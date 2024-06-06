NEW DELHI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation following the conclusion of the Indian elections.

In their exchange, they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on discussions surrounding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

EU Commission President speaks to PM Modi, looks forward to discussing global issues in G7 summit

"Good to speak to Narendra Modi to take stock following the Indian elections. We agreed to continue discussions on strengthening our bilateral relations, including the FTA. And we looked forward to the forthcoming @G7 summit where we will discuss our joint work on global issues," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

The G7 summit will be held from June 13 to 15 in Italy.

PM Modi has emerged victorious for a third term and global leaders have begun showering him with congratulatory messages and wishes.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked Ursula von der Leyen for congratulating him on his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, further wishing her the best for the EU elections.

PM Modi, who is set to become the Prime Minister for the third straight time emphasised that the strategic partnership is defined by the depth of "our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities."

"Thank you @vonderleyen. India-EU strategic partnership is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities.

Looking forward to elevate the India-EU ties to greater heights. Best wishes on behalf of the world's largest democracy for the EU elections," PM Modi said in a post shared on X.

The EU Commission President congratulated the people of India and PM Modi on winning the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to the people of India! And congratulations Narendra Modi. As the EU moves into its own elections, we celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world. I look forward to a continued fruitful partnership between the EU and India," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.