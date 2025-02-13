Erdogan urges India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue between India and Pakistan, with due consideration for the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

President Erdogan, who is in Pakistan on a two-day visit, made the comments after holding one-on-one and delegation talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony of 24 agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides.

Following this, they read statements to the media, expressing resolve to strengthen their bilateral ties, during which Erdogan also talked about the Kashmir issue.

“The Kashmir issue should be addressed according to the UN resolution through dialogue and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” Erdogan said.

“Our state and our nation, as in the past, stands in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers today,” he added.

India has repeatedly emphasised that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and "shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

In his statement, President Erdogan also showed keen interest in promoting ties with Pakistan. “In the seventh session of our council, which we just concluded, we have agreed to further strengthen our relationship,” he said.

In the 7th Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, the two countries agreed to continue their efforts to achieve the goal of a USD 5 billion trade volume.

At its conclusion, the two leaders signed a joint declaration to further deepen, diversify and institutionalise their Strategic Partnership.

“Within the framework of this visit, we have signed a total of 24 agreements and MoUs in the fields of trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family, and social services, along with science, banking, education, defence, and health.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said that Pakistan was the second home of the Turkish leader and added that it was wonderful to have him back after five years.

“The people of Pakistan are extremely happy today to see you, along with your delegation, visiting your brotherly country,” he said.

He thanked Turkiye for standing by Pakistan “through thick and thin” during earthquakes and floods. “Your visit to Pakistan today has given a new level to our brotherly relations,” Shehbaz said.

He also called Erdogan an important and highly respected leader of Islamic world. “You have also led from the front, speaking for the problems and speaking for the rights of oppressed people, be it people of Gaza, Palestine or Kashmir,” Sharif said. “When you speak, not only millions of people in Islamic world hear you very attentively but the globe hears you when you speak," he added.

The prime minister and President Asif Ali Zardari received Erdogan at the Nur Khan airbase when he arrived early in the morning.

The Turkish president was accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan and a delegation of investors and business leaders.

A formal welcome ceremony was held in Erdogan's honour at the Prime Minister's House, where a contingent of armed forces presented him with a guard of honour. He was also honoured with a fly-past by F-16 fighter jets.

Erdogan and Shehbaz also planted a sapling at the PM House.

Later, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also met Erdogan and extended greetings on his visit.