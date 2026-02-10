Epstein's ties to scientists 'deeper than previously known': Report

Citing newly released documents from the US Department of Justice, the Nature report revealed that Epstein invested millions of US dollars in science projects and "maintained a list of nearly 30 top scientists".

The documents show researchers consulted the sex offender on publications, visas, and public relations crises, and even allowed him deep involvement in their research work, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite Epstein's initial conviction for sex crimes in 2008, some scientists continued to associate with him and accept his funding. For instance, Epstein donated $800,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a move that eventually led to the resignation of two scientists and the suspension of another.

While mentions of the researchers in the files do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing or involvement in Epstein's criminal activity, the details shed light on how deeply he was involved in the scientific fields he funded, said Nature.

