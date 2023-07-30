Election Commission of Pakistan to indict Imran Khan in contempt case on August 2

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be indicted in a contempt case on August 2 by the Election Commission of Pakistan, reported Geo News. The Pak poll body issued the summons on Friday to Imran Khan for an appearance for indictment in a contempt case against him and others.

A contempt case was filed against the PTI leader, the former secretary general of the party, Asad Umar, and the former senior vice president, Fawad Chaudhry, by the top electoral body last year for allegedly using derogatory language against the chief election commissioner. According to Geo News, the PTI leaders have contested ECP's authority to bring contempt actions under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in several high courts.

However, the Supreme Court gave the ECP's procedures the go-ahead early this year. Khan and former party leader Chaudhary had arrest warrants issued throughout the proceedings after the trio ignored repeated requests to appear before the commission; however, it had approved Umar's request to be excused from the final hearing, Geo News reported.

The former prime minister will be charged on August 2 according to the written order. As punishment for using "intemperate" language towards the electoral body and the chief election commissioner (CEC), it ordered Khan to assure his attendance at the upcoming hearing for the filing of charges.