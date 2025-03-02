Begin typing your search...
Egypt condemns Israel's cutoff of aid to Gaza, says it's using 'starvation as weapon'
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday called for the immediate implementation of the next phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
TEL AVIV: Egypt has condemned Israel's decision to impose a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, accusing it of using “starvation as a weapon.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday called for the immediate implementation of the next phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
Egypt has served as a key mediator with the militant group.
Next Story