ByANIANI|20 Jan 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Mariana Islands
Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Mariana Islands on Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 21:18:23 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 21:18:23 IST, Lat: 18.32 & Long: 145.89, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Mariana Islands," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.

ANI

