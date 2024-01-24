Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Pakistan

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details about are awaited.

