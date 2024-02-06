Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Afghanistan

ByANIANI|6 Feb 2024 12:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-06 12:00:29.0  )
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan
X

Representative Image 

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 3.17 pm.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.

WorldEarthquakeAfghanistanNational Centre for SeismologyNCS
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X