Begin typing your search...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.

ByANIANI|1 May 2024 4:08 PM GMT
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Myanmar
X
Representative Image (Reuters)

NAYPYIDAW [Myanmar]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 20:51:43 IST, Lat: 26.34 & Long: 95.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X. Further details are awaited.

earthquakeRichter Scale jolted AfghanistanNational Centre for Seismology (NCS)National Center for Seismology
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X