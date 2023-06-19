Begin typing your search...
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 07:10:24 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 15.41 latitude and 96.37 longitude respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 07:10:24 IST, Lat: 15.41 & Long: 96.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Near South Coast of, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet. No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.
