Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ByANIANI|19 Jun 2023 7:03 AM GMT
NAYPYIDAW: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the south coast of Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 07:10:24 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 15.41 latitude and 96.37 longitude respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 07:10:24 IST, Lat: 15.41 & Long: 96.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Near South Coast of, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet. No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

earthquakeMyanmarsouth coastNational Center for Seismology
