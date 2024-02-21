Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Afghanistan; second within 24 hours

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 21-02-2024, 04:17:56 IST, Lat: 37.26 & Long: 70.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X.

This is the second earthquake to hit the crisis-stricken country within 24 hours. On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

Earlier on Sunday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Last October, a deadly earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses. Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude-6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks.

