EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar PM, reviews bilateral ties

DOHA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani here and discussed major aspects of the bilateral relationship including energy, trade and investment.

The minister also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Al Thani, who also serves as the Foreign Minister.

"Pleased to meet Qatar’s Prime Minister & Foreign Minister @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha," Jaishankar said in an X post.

"Reviewed key aspects of our Strategic Partnership including energy, trade, investment and people to people connect. Appreciate the exchange of views on Middle East/West Asia, regional and global developments," he said.

According to the state-run Qatar News Agency, the two counterparts also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2023-24 was USD 14.08 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.