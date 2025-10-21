EAM Jaishankar congratulates new Japanese Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan's Foreign Minister, emphasising that he is looking forward to working together to advance Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Congratulate my friend Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Motegi had earlier served as the country's Minister for Foreign Affairs from September 2019 to October 2021.

His appointment as Foreign Minister comes after Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's Prime Minister earlier in the day, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is also the first woman to assume this role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's PM and said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

The Upper House chose Takaichi as Japan's next Prime Minister, affirming her rise to the position. She received 125 votes -- just one above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

A former television anchor, Takaichi entered Japanese politics in 1993, winning a seat in the Lower House as an independent. The 64-year-old lawmaker currently represents her home prefecture of Nara.

Takaichi joined Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 1996 and entered the Cabinet for the first time under former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She held the position of the Minister of State for Okinawa and Northern Territories Affairs. Later, she went on to become the first woman to chair the LDP's Policy Research Council.

From 2022 to 2024, Takaichi was Japan’s Economic Security Minister. She also holds the record as the longest-serving Minister for Internal Affairs, a post she held in several tenures.

Takaichi, a prominent voice of the LDP’s conservative wing advocating its causes for a long time, was on Saturday elected as the leader of the LDP after receiving 185 votes. She defeated Shinjiro Shinjiro, who garnered 156 votes in a runoff after none of the five candidates in the party leadership race secured a majority in the initial round of voting.