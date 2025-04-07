Dubai Crown Prince to embark on official visit to India from April 8

DUBAI: Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will embark on a two-day official visit to India on Tuesday to deepen bilateral ties across key strategic sectors, it was announced on Monday.

Sheikh Hamdan, also the deputy prime minister and defence minister, will hold talks with senior Indian officials to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen partnerships across various strategic sectors.

The visit underscores the UAE leadership’s strategy of building strategic alliances with key international partners to foster growth, drive innovation and enhance collaboration across vital sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including senior ministers, senior officials and leaders representing different economic sectors.

Others including the delegation include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.