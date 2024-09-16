Donkeys get dearer in Pakistan as demands from China spikes

ISLAMABAD: Donkey prices in Pakistan have surged to PKR 3,00,000 per animal due to rising demand from China where donkey hide is used in cosmetics and medicine production, media reports said on Monday.

The sudden spike in prices has resulted in a significant decrease in local buyers at markets like the popular Lehari donkey market in Karachi. The main reason for the price hike is attributed to China's increasing demand for donkey hides.

''Donkey hides are used in a variety of cosmetic products, and a traditional Chinese medicine known as "e jia" is also produced from these hides,'' the Express Tribune reported.

The surge in demand has made donkeys a lucrative commodity, particularly for those looking to export hides to meet Chinese requirements.

Due to the soaring prices, local customers are finding it increasingly difficult to afford donkeys, which has resulted in fewer buyers in markets that once saw high demand from local businesses, the report said.

The rising costs reflect the global demand for natural resources in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, which has trickled down to influence domestic markets in Pakistan.

According to reports, in June 2023, Pakistan had approved the export of donkey hides, cattle, dairy products, chillies, etc. to China. The federal cabinet gave its consent through a circulating summary to sign four protocols with China, aiming to formalise and regulate the export of these items.