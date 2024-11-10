Donald Trump takes a dig at Democrats, calls for GOP 'unity' in post-election support

WASHINGTON: In a historic and unprecedented political comeback, Donald Trump has won a second term as President of the United States after a decisive victory in the 2024 presidential election. Securing a crucial 295 electoral votes, Trump surpassed the required 270, outpacing Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

This victory makes Trump the first US president since 1892 to return to office after losing a prior election. Trump followed his victory with a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing surprise at the financial challenges reportedly facing the Democratic Party.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn't have lots of $'s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others," he wrote.

I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2024

Trump's statement extended an unexpected note of support toward the Democrats, urging Republicans to prioritise unity and consider assisting their rivals in this difficult period. "Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.

We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was 'Earned Media,' and that doesn't cost very much," he added, finishing with his familiar "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" This social media post follows Trump's remarkable election victory, which signifies a major comeback after his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020.

With his second term now confirmed, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, a unique position in modern US history. The Republican Party's strong focus on earned media proved to be a key factor in Trump's campaign, as he continued to dominate headlines and effectively reach his supporters without excessive spending.

Trump's return to office marks a pivotal moment for American politics, setting a precedent for future elections and reshaping discussions on the durability of political influence in a deeply polarised nation.