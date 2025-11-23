Begin typing your search...

    Death toll in Vietnam floods reaches 90

    The rains triggered multiple landslides on major routes in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Railway lines and roads were submerged, leaving thousands stranded.

    AuthorAPAP|23 Nov 2025 5:54 PM IST
    Death toll in Vietnam floods reaches 90
    X

    This aerial photo shows a building submerged in flooding in Dak Lak, Vietnam on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 after Typhoon Kalmaegi lashed Vietnam with fierce winds and torrential rains. (AP)

    HANOI: At least 90 people have now died in floods and landslides in central Vietnam triggered by heavy rains earlier this week, state media reported on Sunday, citing the country's disaster prevention agency.

    The deluges wreaked widespread destruction across a region already battered weeks ago by floods from record rainfall and the powerful typhoon Kalmaegi.

    The rains triggered multiple landslides on major routes in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Railway lines and roads were submerged, leaving thousands stranded.

    Vietnam is among the world's most flood-prone countries, with nearly half its population living in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods and landslides increasingly destructive and frequent.

    Vietnamfloodsdeath toll
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X