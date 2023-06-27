Death toll from rain-related incidents in Pak reaches 23

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan has increased to 23 after injured persons succumbed during treatment in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed the start of a pre-monsoon spell, officials said.

A spokesperson of Rescue-1122, an emergency service in Punjab province, said that all the reported deaths occurred due to three reasons, including electrocution, drowning and lightning, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Five people died in Narowal district and two in Sheikhupura district after getting struck by lightning. At least seven people drowned and six others lost their lives due to electrocution in different areas of the province," said the spokesperson.

According to the officials, at least 75 people were also injured due to electrocution, and incidents of wall and roof collapse in different districts, including Narowal, Lahore, Chiniot and Sheikhupura.

Earlier on Monday morning, a woman and her two children were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in the Shahzad Town area of Islamabad, local rescue officials said.

Local police asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and be careful during the rainy season, drive carefully, and stay away from electric installations and poles.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed the provincial government and district administration to take immediate steps for draining the standing water in the urban areas of different districts.

"Ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic and protective and preventive measures in other parts of the country. Mobilize teams from all relevant institutions in the rainy situation and constantly monitor the situation and take administrative measures," he said in a statement.