Begin typing your search...

    Death toll from floods, landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island rises to 248, authorities say

    The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines

    AuthorAPAP|29 Nov 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Death toll from floods, landslides on Indonesias Sumatra island rises to 248, authorities say
    X

    Rescuers remove a scooter buried in the mud as they search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Batu Goading, North Sumatra, Indonesia (AP)

    AGAM: Rescue workers in Indonesia struggled on Saturday to reach victims in several devastated areas that were hit by an earthquake and tsunami, and authorities feared the confirmed death toll of 248 would rise further.

    The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines, and relief aircraft were delivering aid and supplies to the hard-hit district of Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra province and others in the region.

    rescue workersIndonesiaearthquaketsunami
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X