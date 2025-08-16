Death toll from flash floods rises to 307 in northwest Pak

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the recent flash floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to over 300, provincial authorities said on Saturday.

Torrential rains triggered flash floods in various districts of the province, killing over 200 people on Friday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Spokesman Faizi said that over 300 deaths were caused by the devastating rains, cloud burst and flash floods in Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Manaehra, Shangla, Torghar, and Batagram districts of the province.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in its report that 307 people were killed in the flash floods, with Buner recording at least 184 deaths.

Shangla reported 36 deaths, followed by Mansehra with 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, Lower Dir five, while a child drowned in Abbottabad.

On Friday, the PDMA spokesperson had said that the number of those dead or injured was expected to rise further as scores of people were still missing in affected areas.

Since late June, the beginning of monsoon season, torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the country — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern regions — deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.