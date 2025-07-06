Dalai Lama rings in 90th birthday in front of massive turnout, get global leaders' praise

DHARAMSHALA: A heavy rain Sunday morning did little to dispirit the thousands who gathered in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple, to observe the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The massive celebrations came in the wake of the Dalai Lama's announcement last week that put an end to the speculations about the discontinuation of the Dalai Lama institution. To irk China further, the Tibetan leader voiced his wish to live for another 30-40 years.

The birthday was attended by the representatives of various Tibetan Buddhist sects, school children, dancers and singers from different countries, and Buddhists from across the world.

Political leaders from here and abroad also shared the stage with the Dalai Lama, throwing their support behind the Buddhist leader and admiring him for his continuing commitment to global peace and religious harmony.

Speaking at the ceremony, seated in front of a nine-tier cake, Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso said that it is the love of the people that motivates him to continue on the path of serving all sentient beings.

"So on my part, I reflect on Shantideva's Bodhisattvacharyavatara, the Bodhisattva way of life, considering all sentient beings as my relatives and friends, and I always think of serving all sentient beings to the best of my ability. On this birthday celebration, you have come here with great joy. So thank you," he said.

"The more people, the more joy expressed from their hearts. I also feel inspired because I practise Bodhichitta. Instead of focusing on selfish goals to get people's admiration, my focus on serving others and holding others dearer than myself helps me gather people around and to have their admiration," the Nobel laureate said to a ground full of admirers lined up wall to wall.

The celebrations started with a song for the Dalai Lama performed by Switzerland-based Tibetan singer Jamyan Choeden. It was followed by a dance performance by a group of Mongolian and Albanian artists.

As part of the celebrations, over 1,000 cultural groups will perform over the next three days across different venues in the town.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim minister Sonam Lama, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere addressed the gathering after the performances.

Rijiju, who sat on the right side of the Dalai Lama, called him a "living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world."

"Your holiness, you are more than a spiritual leader. You are a living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world. We feel blessed by his presence in our country, which he regards as his 'aryabhoomi'," the minister said.

He said the Dalai Lama has guided for over seven decades not only followers of Buddhism but also people of all faiths and backgrounds.

"In a world at strife with conflict, your message embodied in how you continue to lead your life assumes even greater and more urgent significance. It is a matter of pride and honour for India and Indians to have you in our midst," he said.

Khandu said the assertion of a continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama tradition has brought "clarity and comfort to millions of people."

"This decision is not spiritual, it is civilisational. It reinforces the value of religious freedom, cultural autonomy and the sacred responsibility to preserve the spiritual heritage for future generations," he said.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a message saying the US remains "firmly committed to promoting respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans."

"We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," Rubio said.

The Tibetan leader also received birthday wishes from former US presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama via video messages.

While Clinton called upon the Dalai Lama's wisdom and teachings at a time when "we see the forces of division tearing at the fabric of our common humanity," Bush said the world, which is a troubled place, needs his "spirit of kindness and compassion and love more than ever."

Obama thanked the "youngest 90-year-old" for "showing generations what it means to practise compassion and speak up for freedom and dignity."

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, released a statement by the Kashag, the cabinet of the Tibetan government-in-exile, and announced a 'Year of Compassion' to be observed by Tibetans and "friends of Tibet" globally.

The statement said that the Dalai Lama's four principal commitments - the promotion of universal human values, religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture and environment, and revival of ancient Indian knowledge - offer unparalleled solutions to the issues of the world.

"In today's world, which faces interconnected crises including violent conflicts, arms races, trade wars, social fragmentation, moral decay, and climate change, these commitments offer unparalleled and indisputable solutions," the statement read.