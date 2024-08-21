Covid-19 variant KP.3.1.1 predominant in U.S. as infections continue ticking up

LOS ANGELES: The KP.3.1.1 COVID-19 variant, now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant circulating in the United States, has been causing increasing infections in the country, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.

KP.3.1.1, of the Omicron family, is among many currently co-circulating JN.1-derived variants in the United States.

For the two-week period ending Aug. 17, KP.3.1.1 is predicted to account for between 31 percent and 43 percent of COVID-19 clinical specimens, compared to between 20 percent and 26 percent for the two-week period ending Aug. 3, according to the CDC data released on Monday.

The rise in prevalence of KP.3.1.1 comes as markers of COVID-19 activity, including test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, remain elevated, particularly among adults ages 65 years and older and children younger than 2 years.

CDC recommends that the public get COVID-19 vaccines to protect against serious illness from COVID-19. Updated COVID-19 vaccines that can provide protection during the 2024 to 2025 respiratory virus season will be available in the fall, according to the agency.