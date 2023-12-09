Court rejects Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar's bail in Askari Tower attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the interim bail of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in the May 9 Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported on Saturday. ATC Admin Judge Ubhar Gul rejected Asad Umar's bail plea and started trial in the case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted an extension to the bail of Zain Hussain Qureshi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, along with two sisters of the former PTI chief, in connection with the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported. ATC Judge Arshad Javed in Lahore extended the bail of Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, and PTI leader Zain Qureshi until January 9 in the case. Earlier on November 22, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore extended the interim bails of Imran Khan's sisters in the May 9 arson and violence cases. The interim bails of Aleema and Uzma Khan were extended until December 9.

During the court proceedings on Saturday, presided over by ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan, all three accused entered not-guilty pleas and opted to challenge the charges. The court scheduled the next hearing for December 16, summoning prosecution witnesses for their statements. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former secretary general, Asad Umar, who had resigned from his post in May following the May 9 riots, announced his resignation from PTI's basic membership as well as quit politics, Dawn News reported.

Taking to X, the PTI leader said, "After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics. I am resigning from [the] basic membership of PTI." Umar was a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that Umar's resignation follows a long list of politicians who have quit the PTI after a nationwide crackdown was launched against the party and hundreds of party leaders were arrested after the May 9 riots. Asad Umar announced his resignation in a press conference on May 24, condemning the May 9 events but had not hinted at joining any other party.