Consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi begins ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi today

ABU DHABI: The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi is being done ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

The priests are performing rituals as the inauguration is set to take place in the evening on Wednesday.

PM Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13-14 will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple today.

Upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the BAPS Hindu Temple, and said that it reflects his love and respect for India.

Expressing gratitude for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that this couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

"I consider the construction of BAPS temple here as a reflection of your love for India and your vision for the bright future of UAE. This couldn't have been possible without your support. During our first meeting, I had just put up a simple request for you to look into it and you took a prompt decision, asking me to 'Put your finger on any piece of land, you will get it'. Perhaps, this level of love and trust showcases the unique relationship," PM Modi said.

Earlier this week, in a momentous prelude to the grand inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, who leads international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unprecedented generosity and open-mindedness in facilitating the construction of this historic temple.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas further acknowledged the pivotal role played by the generosity and friendship of UAE leaders.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also unveiled the rich symbolism embedded in temple's design. Adorned with seven spires, the Mandir symbolises gratitude towards the unity of the seven emirates, reflecting the harmonious relationship between India and the UAE. The seven spires also pay homage to seven important deities, underscoring the interconnectedness of cultures and religions.

"Normally our temples are either one spire, three, or five, but come here, the seven spires express our gratitude to the unity of the seven emirates. But at the same time, the seven spires enshrine seven important deities," he said.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.

Even before its official inauguration, the Mandir has already become a symbol of global unity. Over 60,000 people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively contributed to its construction.

Recently, ambassadors from 40 nations gathered to celebrate the temple, emphasising its role as a unifying force on the global stage, the leader of international relations for the BAPS, Swaminarayan Sanstha, said.