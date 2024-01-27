Civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

KIEV: Russian forces have killed two people and injured one more in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours, said Donetsk oblast military administration and Kherson oblast military administration as quoted by media sources on Saturday.

The Russians killed two residents of the settlements of Serebrianka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast) on January 26, European Pravda reported.

One more civilian was injured in the town of Novohradivka.

Meanwhile, the Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 85 times with mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and UAVs.

One person was injured, and an educational institution in the city of Kherson was damaged.