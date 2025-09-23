China’s top defence scientist held for corruption

BEIJING: A top Chinese scientist, who specialised in developing semiconductor chips for weapon systems, has been detained by anti-corruption authorities, his company Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology said.

The company said in a statement it had “learned on September 21 from the family of Yu Faxin, the company’s actual controller and chairman, that Yu has been subjected to detention measures by the Supervisory Commission of Huangshi”, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Yu is also a distinguished professor at Zhejiang University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Hangzhou.

He is an expert in microwave and millimetre-wave radio frequency technology and has overcome technical hurdles in the areas of communication, navigation and radar tech, according to the Post report.

Yu also works on process technology for semiconductor materials, including gallium nitride and gallium arsenide compounds, according to the university.

Since he took over power in 2012, President Xi Jinping, who heads the ruling Communist Party, the military and the Presidency, has continuously carried out an anti-corruption campaign purging, punishing and sacking scores of generals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

China’s parliament on Friday expelled four top PLA generals as part of a widening campaign against corruption in the military ranks.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress- China’s parliament- announced that the generals had been dismissed as deputies of the House.

The Great Microwave Technology’s statement said, while Yu was “temporarily unable to fulfil his responsibilities as the chairman”, the company would operate as normal with “other directors and senior management performing their duties normally”.

The statement did not give further details.

The company said in its 2024 annual report that it was a major supplier of radio frequency transceivers and chips for wireless communication, power management integrated circuits for satellite communication and space target monitoring radar, as well as microsystems for data links.

In addition, it said its chips were widely used in military equipment, some of which was showcased in the 70th National Day military parade in 2019 and at exhibitions of military-civilian integration and hi-tech achievements.

“[Our products] provide effective communication support for the informatisation and modernisation of national defence, and play an important role in the rapid development of domestic equipment,” it said, the Post reported.

In the field of satellite internet, the company said its products had helped to reduce the size and weight of satellites and payload systems.

“The company has established itself as one of the most important suppliers of domestically produced basic components, with a significant advantage in both market share and positioning,” the annual report said.