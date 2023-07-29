Begin typing your search...

China willing to deepen cooperation with France - vice premier

China also hoped France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the European Union

ByReutersReuters|29 July 2023 9:28 AM GMT
BEIJING: China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance but also science and technological innovation, Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a China-France economic and financial dialogue in Beijing on Saturday.

He said China also hoped France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the European Union.

