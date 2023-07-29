Begin typing your search...
China willing to deepen cooperation with France - vice premier
China also hoped France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the European Union
BEIJING: China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance but also science and technological innovation, Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a China-France economic and financial dialogue in Beijing on Saturday.
He said China also hoped France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the European Union.
