China successfully test-fires ICBM that can strike US cities; says achieved 'desired goals'

BEIJING: China on Wednesday successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that could hit the US cities, in a rare publicised launch to display its strategic deterrence capability.

The launch tested weaponry performance and military training effectiveness and achieved desired goals, the Chinese Defence Ministry said in a statement.

China had notified relevant nations about the test in advance, according to the PLA Rocket Force.

This is the first time in decades that China has made its flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile public in an apparent show of strategic deterrence, state-run China Daily reported.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, the new missile could reach the US mainland, though the Defence Ministry has not specified its range.

As per the information published previously by the Chinese military, the PLA Rocket Force now has multiple types of ballistic missiles with intercontinental ranges, including the DF-31AG, DF-5B and DF-41.

Also, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has the JL-2 submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the China Daily report.

The missile, launched into the Pacific Ocean, fell into expected sea areas, the defence ministry statement said, adding that "this test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan."

"It is in line with international law and practice and is not directed against any country or target," the statement said, without specifying the range of the missile.

In May 1980, a DF-5 -- China's first ICBM -- flew more than 9,000 kilometres, according to the Post report.

China's ICBM test comes as missile activities have been ratcheting up in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this month, North Korea conducted several short-range ballistic missile tests, flying towards the Sea of Japan or East Sea.

China, which according to recent reports is increasing its nuclear arsenal, maintains a "no-first use" of nuclear weapons policy.

China’s latest known ICBM is the DF-41, which first came into service in 2017 and has an operational range of up to 12,000–15,000km, capable of reaching the US mainland.

An ICBM typically has a range greater than 5,500km and is designed to carry nuclear warheads.

The missile test also followed the US military deploying its mid-range capability (MRC) missile system during its joint exercise with the Philippines amid the conflict between Manila and Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines also acquired India’s BrahMos missile systems.

According to a Pentagon report on China’s military and security development published last year, the PLA Rocket Force is “advancing its long-term modernisation plans to enhance its ‘strategic deterrence’ capabilities,” including the development of new ICBMs.

The report said China has “doubled and continues to grow the number of launchers at most ICBM units”, and estimated there were around 350 Chinese ICBMs, including DF-31 and DF-41, in 2022, with three new solid-propellant silo fields under construction, the Post reported.

Chinese Military Commentator Song Zhongping noted that the launch marks China's second comprehensive test and evaluation of its ICBM capabilities, and showed the Chinese missile’s reliability.

“This time, the Rocket Force launched the missile towards a specific area of the Pacific Ocean to test its full trajectory, representing a thorough assessment of the weapon system,” he said.

According to Song, the tested ICBM could have been either a DF-31 or a DF-41. “This capability can deter certain countries from attempting nuclear coercion against China,” he told the Post.