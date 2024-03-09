Begin typing your search...
China says overall pressure on employment yet to ease
BEIJING: China still faces structural employment issues and the overall pressure on jobs has not eased, despite a good start to the year in the jobs market, Human Resources Minister Wang Xiaoping said on Saturday. Authorities will strengthen policy support to improve youth employment, Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing.
China could see 11.79 million college graduates this year, she added, reiterating an education ministry forecast.
