China intensifies incursions in Taiwan Strait

TAIWAN: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported an increase in Chinese military activity around the island, detecting five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating in the vicinity of Taiwan as of 6am on Tuesday.

Four of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "5 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

In recent times, Chinese incursion has increased in Taiwan. In response, Taiwan has stepped up security on its maritime borders.

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and seven PLAN vessels operating in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Eight of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND stated, "12 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Friday, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. This base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.