Begin typing your search...
China gives new namesfor 30 places in Arunachal
India has been rejecting China renaming places in Arunachal, asserting the state is an integral part of India
BEIJING: China has released a fourth list of 30 names of various places in Arunachal Pradesh amid Beijing’s stepped-up assertions to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian state. India has been rejecting China renaming places in Arunachal, asserting the state is an integral part of India and assigning invented names does not alter this reality.
Next Story