China executes man for poisoning gaming tycoon linked to Netflix's '3 Body Problem'

Xu, the former head of a subsidiary of Yoozoo Games, poisoned Lin in 2020 over being sidelined by the founder shortly after Xu helped his superior land the Netflix deal.

Xu was convicted in 2024, and Shanghai business magazine Yicai Global and other outlets reported he was executed May 21.

Lin's company confirmed the execution in a statement Tuesday on the Weibo social media platform.

“Recently, the case concerning Mr. Lin Qi, the founder of Three-Body Universe, has finally reached its conclusion, and justice has ultimately been served,” the statement read.