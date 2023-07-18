Begin typing your search...

China, Algeria to strengthen cooperation on security, defence

China and Algeria have agreed to strengthen cooperation on politics, security and national defence.

ByReutersReuters|18 July 2023 5:15 PM GMT
China and Algeria have agreed to strengthen cooperation on politics, security and national defence, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing a joint statement.

China welcomed Algeria to join the BRICS group of nations and supported the North African nation's efforts to achieve this goal, according to the statement.

