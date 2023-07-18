Begin typing your search...
China, Algeria to strengthen cooperation on security, defence
China and Algeria have agreed to strengthen cooperation on politics, security and national defence, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing a joint statement.
China welcomed Algeria to join the BRICS group of nations and supported the North African nation's efforts to achieve this goal, according to the statement.
