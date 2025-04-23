Ceremony begins to transfer Pope Francis' body to St Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing

VATICAN CITY: Catholic cardinals on Wednesday performed the ritual ceremony to transfer Pope Francis' body from his home in the Vatican hotel to St Peter's Basilica for three days of public viewing.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is running the Vatican administration until a new pope is elected, presided over the solemn ceremony in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived. A choir sang as cardinals in their red cassocks and capes stood in prayer.

Francis' casket was flanked by four Swiss Guards standing at attention. Outside, priests carrying long candles waited to lead the procession, Swiss Guards at their side, into the basilica.

Outside, ordinary faithful filled St Peter's Square to watch the procession enter the basilica.

Francis first lay in state in the Santa Marta Domus in a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household.

Heads of state are expected for the funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Square, but the three days of public viewing are largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.