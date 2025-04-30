Centre-left party approves German coalition deal, paving way for Merz to be elected chancellor

BERLIN: Germany's centre-left Social Democrats have voted to approve a coalition agreement. The vote's results were announced Wednesday.

It paves the way to elect Friedrich Merz as the new German chancellor.

Merz's Union bloc previously approved the agreement.

The parliament will meet May 6 to elect Merz, who will need a majority of all members of the lower house to be elected as post-World War II Germany's 10th chancellor and succeed Olaf Scholz.

The coalition aims to spur economic growth, ramp up defence spending, take a tougher approach to migration and catch up on long-neglected modernisation.