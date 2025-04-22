Cardinals meet at Vatican to choose date for Pope Francis' funeral

VATICAN CITY: Cardinals have decided that the public viewing of Pope Francis will begin Wednesday in St. Peter's Basilica, after his casket is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived.

The master of liturgical ceremonies, Archbishop Diego Ravelli, issued the rubrics for the procession by mandate of the College of Cardinals, which met Tuesday to take the first decisions following Francis' death.

Presiding over the procession and the ritual transfer will be the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.