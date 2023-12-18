Car plows into Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

WASHINGTON: A car plowed into a parked SUV that was part of US President Joe Biden's motorcade while the latter was leaving his campaign headquarters in the state of Delaware, according to a White House report.

The President was not harmed, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden emerged from the 2024 re-election campaign headquarters in Delaware's downtown Wilmington at around 8 p.m.on Sunday night, it said.

The First Lady entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the staffers.

The President then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

"A silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters," the report said.

"There was a loud bang and POTUS was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face," it said.

Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver, who held his hands up, it added.

The Bidens' trip to the campaign headquarters marked the first time since staffers began working out of the Wilmington office over the summer.