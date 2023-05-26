Car crashes into gates of PM Sunak’s residence

LONDON: A man remains under arrest on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in London.

Sunak was in his office at the time of the incident but left soon after from another exit for a pre-scheduled departure, sources said.

The CCTV footage showed a heavy-set man with white hair in handcuffed being led away by armed police officers.