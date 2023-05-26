Begin typing your search...

Car crashes into gates of PM Sunak’s residence

The CCTV footage showed a heavy-set man with white hair in handcuffed being led away by armed police officers.

ByDt Next BureauDt Next Bureau|25 May 2023 10:12 PM GMT
Police officers stand guard neat the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London. (Reuters)

LONDON: A man remains under arrest on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in London.

Sunak was in his office at the time of the incident but left soon after from another exit for a pre-scheduled departure, sources said.

Dt Next Bureau

