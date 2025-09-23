Canadian police arrest Khalistani leader over firearms-related offences

TORONTO: Canadian police have arrested a Khalistani leader, Inderjeet Singh Gosal, in Whitby, Ontario, over a dozen firearms-related offences, local media reported.

Ontario Provincial Police officers arrested Gosal on Friday for careless use of a handgun and other related offences, Global News reported on Monday, quoting court documents.

Gosal, 36, appeared in court in Oshawa on Monday and was charged along with Arman Singh, 23, of Toronto, and Jagdeep Singh, 41, a resident of New York, the report added.

Gosal runs a referendum campaign on Khalistan, a position he took over after its previous co-ordinator, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., the report added.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal is also a member of Sikhs for Justice(SFJ), CBC reported on Monday.

Gosal did not respond to a call or text on Monday, the report added.

SFJ aims to promote the idea of a separate Sikh state, and its leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been declared a terrorist by the Indian Government.

Canada has the largest Sikh population outside India.